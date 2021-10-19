North Korea's military fires another ballistic missile into sea, hours after U.S. pledge

Axios
·1 min read

North Korea's military fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: Pyongyang's latest in a series of recent missile launches happened hours after U.S. officials emphasized their commitment to restart negotiations on North Korea's nuclear weapons program, which have stalled since talks broke down during the Trump administration, AP notes.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sung Kim, President Biden's special envoy for North Korea, is due to hold meetings with U.S. allies in South Korean capital Seoul on the matter this week.

  • The reported launch also forced Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to stop campaigning for the Oct. 31 general election and cast a shadow over a "major arms fair" in Seoul, Reuters notes.

Details: Officials in South Korea and Japan reported detecting the missile launch about 10:17 a.m. local time "from the vicinity of Sinpo," a North Korean base for submarines and a test site for submarine-launched missiles, Reuters reports.

  • The South Korean military said it's "closely monitoring the situation and maintaining readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States, to prepare for possible additional launches."

What they're saying: Sung Kim told reporters Monday that the U.S. intent "remains the same": to restart negotiations without any ill will toward Pyongyang, per AP.

  • "We are open to meeting without preconditions," Sung Kim said.

  • The envoy added that while the U.S. was open to dialogue, "we also have a responsibility to implement the UN Security Council resolutions" on North Korea.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea fires submarine-launched ballistic missile into waters off Japan

    Pyongyang fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile weeks after the South unveiled its own such weapon.

  • N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-kicks-off-election-campaign-support-ruling-ldp-dips-2021-10-19 and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-threatens-upstage-skorea-defence-expo-with-duelling-military-show-2021-10-14 in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in South Korea and Japan, came after U.S. and South Korean envoys met in Washington to discuss the nuclear standoff with North Korea on Monday.

  • Jayapal and Manchin meet for first time as negotiations over spending bill ramp up

    The lawmakers laid out their priorities for the bill and did not get into a heated back-and-forth over how to resolve their differences in the bill, a source said.

  • Colin Powell: A trailblazing legacy, blotted by Iraq war

    A child of working-class Jamaican immigrants in the Bronx, Colin Powell rose from neighborhood store clerk to warehouse floor-mopper to the highest echelons of the U.S. government. It was that credibility he put on the line in 2003 when, appearing before the United Nations as secretary of state, he made the case for war against Iraq. When it turned out that the intelligence he cited was faulty and the Iraq War became a bloody, chaotic nightmare, Powell’s stellar reputation was damaged.

  • North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile into sea

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent streak of weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program.

  • Woman's Doctor: Benefits of breastfeeding for babies

    In this Woman's Doctor segment, the benefits of breast feeding. Experts say mothers who can breast feed should, considering the benefits it has for babies. Mercy Medical Center, Dr Lindsay Appel said there's an anti-microbial aspect to breast milk. There is also antibodies that help protect baby's immune systems and Dr, Appel joins us with more information.

  • U.S. Envoy to Afghanistan Steps Down

    U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilizad resigned on Monday, weeks after the Biden administration completed its chaotic withdrawal from the country.

  • District attorneys refuse to prosecute some GOP-led laws

    Progressive prosecutors around the country are increasingly declaring they just won’t enforce some GOP-backed state laws

  • Joe Biden leads tributes to ‘dear friend’ and ‘patriot’ Colin Powell

    Political leaders from Tony Blair to Dick Cheney praise the former soldier and diplomat in the wake of his death from Covid Colin Powell with George W Bush in 2000. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP Tributes poured in for former Republican secretary of state Colin Powell after the announcement of his death on Monday morning at the age of 84. Leading praise from the US and around the world, Joe Biden hailed “a dear friend and patriot of unmatched honor and dignity” on behalf of himself and the first

  • Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed

    Japan's new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents. Speaking at his first visit to the facility since taking office, Fumio Kishida said his government would work to reassure residents nearby the plant about the technical safety of the wastewater disposal project. The Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.

  • Officials: Iraq arrests mastermind of deadly 2016 bombing

    Iraq said Monday it has detained the mastermind behind a deadly 2016 bombing in a Baghdad shopping center, which killed around 300 people and wounded 250. The suicide car bombing in the central Karradah district was the deadliest attack by a single bomber in the Iraqi capital after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Two Iraqi intelligence officials said the man identified as Ghazwan al-Zobai, an Iraqi, was detained during a complex operation that was carried out with the cooperation of a neighboring country they did not name.

  • North Korea launched ballistic missile, South Korean military says

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea, South Korea's military announced early Tuesday morning local time.

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • Zillow and the National Association of Realtors are locked in a legal fight with a Texas startup, which accuses them of anti-competitive practices

    REX, a Texas real estate startup, accused Zillow and the National Association of Realtors of anticompetitive practices in a lawsuit.

  • Donald Trump’s Website Disrupted By Hacking Incident

    Former President Donald Trump’s website was the victim of a hacking incident, as a portion of the site was replaced by a message in Turkish. According to The New York Daily News, the hacker told readers to “not forget Allah” and wrote a message that read, “Do not be like those who forgot Allah, as […]

  • Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee of Congress, saying that some of the records don't have a valid connection to day of the Capitol insurrection.

  • 7 Pie Dough Tips from a Professional Baker

    Yes, golden crust and well-set filling can co-exist.

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag

  • Trump Dodges Questions in Marathon Deposition Over Protest Violence, Lawyer Claims

    David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.