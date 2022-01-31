North Korea's military launches longest-range missile since 2017

North Korean state media announced its military launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile into the sea Sunday — which the Japanese and South Korean militaries estimated reached a maximum altitude of roughly 1,200 miles and traveled nearly 500 miles.

Why it matters: The seventh missile test that North Korea's military has conducted this month marks the first time a "nuclear-capable missile" that size with such a large range has launched since 2017, per Reuters.

