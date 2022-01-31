North Korea's military launches longest-range missile since 2017

Rebecca Falconer

North Korean state media announced its military launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile into the sea Sunday — which the Japanese and South Korean militaries estimated reached a maximum altitude of roughly 1,200 miles and traveled nearly 500 miles.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: The seventh missile test that North Korea's military has conducted this month marks the first time a "nuclear-capable missile" that size with such a large range has launched since 2017, per Reuters.

Go deeper: U.S. presses UN to hit North Korea with more sanctions over missile tests

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

    North Korea says it has test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years

  • UAE intercepts Yemeni missile as Israeli president visits

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in the country on a state visit.

  • North Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

    The launch was North Korea's most significant in years.

  • UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

    The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said, the third such attack in recent weeks. The attack amid President Isaac Herzog's visit only fuels the ongoing tensions affecting the wider Persian Gulf, which has seen a series of attacks as Iran's nuclear deal with world powers collapsed and Yemen's yearslong war raged. As negotiators in Vienna now attempt to save the accord and Emirati-backed forces press on the Houthis, the rebels are launching their longest-range attacks yet.

  • What is a bomb cyclone? A winter hurricane, explained.

    A bomb cyclone, which occurs through the process known as bombogenesis, is basically a winter hurricane.

  • Britain ramps up firepower to deter Russian invasion

    Britain is preparing to double the number of its troops deployed to Estonia and dispatch warships and jets to Nato's eastern flank to "send a clear message" to Moscow amid warnings Russia could be days away from invading Ukraine.

  • North Korea launches long-range missile

    North Korea launched its longest-range ballistic missile test since 2017, marking its seventh missile test this month.

  • Ambani’s $75 Billion Plan Aims to Make India a Hydrogen Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s ambitious effort to pivot his conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. toward green energy could transform India into a clean-hydrogen juggernaut.Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinAn Army of Faceless

  • North Korea missile tests: Biggest launch since 2017

    Pyongyang says it launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile, last tested in 2017.

  • Spotify to Add Content Advisory to Podcast Episodes That Include COVID-19 Discussions

    Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Sunday revealed updated platform rules and a new approach to dealing with COVID-19 information, including adding a dedicated content advisory to podcast episodes that contain discussions about the virus. A statement, posted to Spotify’s website, began by noting that the audio service was created “to enable the work of creators […]

  • Pakistan gunmen kill Christian priest on way home from Mass

    Gunmen killed one Christian priest and wounded another as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, police said. Father William Siraj, 75, was shot multiple times and died instantly in the ambush in the Gulbahar neighborhood, while Father Naeem Patrick was treated briefly in hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand, officer Iqbal Shah said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest on Pakistan's tiny Christian minority that has been targeted several times by militants in recent years.

  • At-home COVID-19 tests could be more affordable thanks to your smartphone

    Researchers say early results show their process is nearly as accurate as a PCR test (and thankfully doesn’t involve tickling your brain).

  • Spit, screens and sneakers: the rise of the preacher-influencer

    Michael Todd’s viral moment highlights pastors’ push to connect with an audience beyond the walls of the church Pastor Michael Todd during a 31 January 2021 sermon that took place partially in water. Photograph: Transformation Church It was meant to be a sermon on the importance of having faith in God’s vision, even when that task seems difficult. An object lesson from the book of Mark, in which Jesus heals a blind man by spitting on his eyes. But it’s how Pastor Michael Todd brought this messag

  • US sends Osprey to South China Sea on crashed F-35C jet salvage mission, Chinese think tank says on Twitter

    The US has sent at least four military aircraft to recover the top-secret components of its crashed F-35C fighter jet in the South China Sea, a Beijing-based think tank said. "[Salvage work] for the crashed F-35C seems to be beginning" the SCS Probing Initiative (SCSPI) tweeted on Saturday, citing satellite images. This comes after the US Navy revealed last Monday that an F-35C Lightning II - its most advanced stealth fighter jet - had fallen into the sea after a "landing mishap" on the USS Carl

  • Naval Base Kitsap becomes the tactical hub for ballistic-missile submarines

    In addition to the administrative home of the West Coast ballistic-missile subs, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor is now tasked with tactical operations as well.

  • Cruise ship enters launch hazard area, forcing SpaceX to scrub mission a fourth time

    A cruise ship veered into the exclusion zone along a Falcon 9 rocket's flightpath Sunday evening, forcing SpaceX to scrub the mission yet again.

  • North Korea missile tests: Photos from space released

    The unusual pictures, published in state media, were allegedly taken during Sunday's missile launch.

  • N.Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, U.S. calls for talks

    North Korea on Monday confirmed it had launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, the same weapon it once threatened to target the U.S. territory of Guam with "enveloping fire," sparking fears the nuclear-armed state could resume long-range testing. The launch of the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was first reported by South Korean and Japanese authorities on Sunday. It was the seventh test conducted by North Korea this month and the first time a nuclear-capable missile of that size has been launched since 2017.

  • Russia backs away from naval exercises near Ireland as Ukraine tensions remain elevated

    Rare concession from Moscow as Irish foreign minister suggests the planned war games represented a further provocation of Western allies.

  • As Russian Troops Mass in Belarus, a Ukraine Border Is Largely Undefended

    NOVI YARYLOVYCHI BORDER CROSSING, Ukraine — On the other side of this border in northern Ukraine, not visible through the thick pine and birch forests that crowd the E-95 highway but noticeable to passing truckers, a force is gathering in Belarus more potent than anything seen in the country since the fall of the Soviet Union, officials and military analysts say. Russia has deployed tanks and artillery, fighter jets and helicopters, advanced rocket systems and troops by the thousands all across