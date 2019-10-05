North Korea's New Submarine Launched Missile: Where Was It Fired From?

North Korea launched a ballistic missile from a submarine this week.

Or did it?

There are conflicting reports about Wednesday’s launch. While there appears to have been a test of a Pukguksong-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), it’s unclear whether it was fired from an underwater submarine or just some kind of platform.

“The missile, believed to be a type of Pukkuksong, a North Korean SLBM, was fired from off the east coast near Wonsan in an easterly direction at 7:11 a.m. and flew around 280 miles at a maximum altitude of about 565 miles,” said American news agency UPI, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“The high altitude means the missile was fired at a high angle, and if it had been fired at a normal angle, it would have flown a much longer distance.”

However, Fox News is reporting that unidentified American sources believe the missile was fired from a surface barge or an underwater platform. That would be a much less technically demanding achievement than launching a missile from a submarine beneath the waves.

For its part, North Korea’s Korea Central News Agency merely reported that the missile was fired in “vertical mode,” and that “the test-firing scientifically and technically confirmed the key tactical and technical indexes of the newly-designed ballistic missile and had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.”

Yet another North Korean missile launch is almost a yawner. What’s more troubling is that the missile landed in Japanese waters.

