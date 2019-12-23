North Korea's threat of 'Christmas gift' puts US, South Korea on high alert originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

After months of stalled nuclear negotiations and ratcheting up rhetoric, North Korea has promised to deliver a "Christmas gift" to the U.S. -- a warning that has American and South Korean officials on high alert this week for a potential long-range missile test.

If so, it would be the first long-range missile test in over two years, which is not only another flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Pyongyang, but also a breach of Kim Jong Un's personal pledge to President Donald Trump not to test such weapons.

That could mean a swift unraveling of Trump's diplomatic efforts to end North Korea's nuclear weapons program, perhaps even a return to his days of threatening "fire and fury" on "Little Rocket Man."

The threat of a test even has commercial airliners on edge. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert earlier this month warning of "longer-range missile test launches prior to the end of 2019, or in the early part of 2020," according to a threat analysis obtained by ABC News.

In a Dec. 3 statement, North Korea's vice minister of foreign affairs said, "What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get."

The "option" that North Korea wants is the U.S. abandoning its "hostile policies" of demanding North Korea's nuclear disarmament and refusing to provide sanctions relief until it starts to do so -- something the Trump administration says it will not do.The ultimatum echoed one from Kim himself in April, telling Trump that he would wait until the end of the year for the U.S. to be more flexible and take a new approach to their talks. The two leaders' second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, last February ended when Kim offered to dismantle the nuclear facility at Yongbyon in exchange for an end to U.N. economic sanctions. That would have left North Korea's secret nuclear sites and its nuclear arsenal, so Trump walked away.

The two leaders have stayed on friendly terms, meeting again in June in a historic face-to-face at the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas. Trump tweeted on Dec. 8 that Kim "is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way."

But with talks deadlocked, the regime's rhetoric has increasingly soured.

Earlier this month, they crossed a symbolic threshold and attacked Trump personally, calling him a "heedless and erratic old man" in a statement from Kim Yong Chol -- the former nuclear negotiator and spy chief, whose return could also represent a turn back towards belligerency.

Beyond words, North Korea has launched more than two dozen missiles, nearly all short-range except for one ballistic missile capable of being launched from a submarine in October. All of the missiles have used solid propellants, making them more flexible, harder to detect in advance, and technologically a step ahead from the liquid-fueled rockets North Korea has traditionally used.

Trump has consistently downplayed those tests as insignificant, even as they violate U.N. resolutions and threaten key allies South Korea and Japan and the tens of thousands of U.S. troops they host.