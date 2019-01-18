North Korea's top envoy arrives in Washington: South Korea's Yonhap

Senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol (L) arrives at the international airport as he leaves for Washington from Beijing, China January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's top envoy, Kim Yong Chol, arrived at Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport to discuss a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday.

U.S. and South Korean media previously quoted unidentified sources as saying U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol were expected to meet in the U.S. capital on Friday.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jeongmin Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)