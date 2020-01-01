North Korea's Warning to America: End Your 'Hostile Policy' Or Get Nothing

In the most anticipated speech of his career today, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un told hundreds of cadre from the Workers’ Party of Korea to prepare for a long-term standoff with the United States over its drive to “seek its own political and diplomatic interests” in Korea while “wasting time away under the signboard of dialogue and negotiations.”

But to the obvious surprise of many U.S. experts, Kim hedged on making any move that would cross a red line for the Trump administration or the Pentagon. Instead, he left the door open for further negotiations over peace and denuclearization – but only if the United States “rolls back its hostile policy towards the DPRK” and helps build “a lasting and durable peace-keeping mechanism” on the peninsula.

In some ways, Kim’s remarks restated the regime’s long-standing policy on talking to Washington, with an extra dose of determination to withstand the withering U.S. and UN sanctions that have crippled Kim’s attempts to remake North Korea’s economy and stifled any moves towards inter-Korean reconciliation over the last two years. “The DPRK-U.S. stand-off which has lasted century after century has now been compressed to clear stand-off between self-reliance and sanctions,” he said.

If that situation continues, Kim declared, the “long confrontation” with the U.S. might include the introduction “in the near future” of a “new strategic weapon” that he declined to describe (apart from being capable of “shocking actual action.”) Moreover, he would show his new hand by ending the halt he declared in 2018 to further development of nuclear weapons and the “test-fire” of long-range ICBMs capable of hitting the United States. “There is no ground for us to get unilaterally bound to that commitment any longer,” he said.

To make the case for ending the moratorium, Kim pointed to the “big and small” military drills carried out by the U.S. military in and around Korea since the talks began in 2018, and its introduction of “ultra-modern warfare equipment” from the United States into South Korea. As he spoke, a fleet of U.S. spy planes, based primarily in nearby Okinawa and carrying the most sophisticated surveillance equipment in the world, combed Korean skies looking for any signs of new tests that would violate the moratorium.

