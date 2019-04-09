Robert Farley

Security,

A forgotten part of the Korean War.

North Korea's Worst Nightmare: That Time the U.S. Navy Sent in the Battleships

The very presence of the battleships may have had some degree of psychological effect on Communist and UN forces alike.

In the final months of the Second World War, the battleships of the U.S. Navy (USN) ranged across the archipelago of Japan, bombarding industrial, military and logistical targets at will. The Japanese military lacked enough ships, planes and fuel to defend the nation, leaving coastal areas at the mercy of the steel behemoths. Although most of the credit (such that it is) for the destruction of urban Japan belongs to the bombers of the U.S. Army Air Force, the battleships and cruisers of the navy contributed their share.

Recommended: America Can't Shoot Down a North Korean Nuke

At the end of the war, most of the USN’s battleships were scrapped, sunk as targets or placed into reserve. When the United States went to war again, earlier than anyone had expected, three battleships of the Iowa class returned to service, joining their sister USS Missouri off the coast of Korea. For three years, these ships would rain terror down upon North Korean and Chinese forces.

(This first appeared several years ago.)

Response and Reactivation:

Read full article