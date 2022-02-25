North Lakeland quadruple homicide: Defense gets a 3rd extension to claim insanity

LAKELAND — A judge gave the defense of the man accused of killing four members of a North Lakeland family a third extension to file an intent to claim insanity in his case Friday.

Public defender Jane McNeill asked Circuit Judge J. Kevin Abdoney for another status conference to be scheduled this summer for Bryan James Riley, 33, of Brandon so the defense can continue to prepare to claim insanity in his case.

Riley has been indicted on four counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 5 deaths of Justice Gleason, 40, Theresa Lanham, 33, their 3-month-old baby boy, and Lanham's mother, 62-year-old Cathy Delgado. He's also accused of attempting to kidnap and kill an 11-year-old girl in the home, as well as attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, animal cruelty, arson and four counts of shooting within an occupied dwelling.

On Jan. 11, Abdoney gave the defense a 90-day extension to file its intent to claim insanity. Last year, Circuit Judge Jalal A. Harb gave Riley's defense an extension when he had Riley's case. Court records show that Riley's defense filed an order for another enlargement of time on Jan. January 14, in addition to the 90-day extension the judge gave the defense days before.

McNeill was expected to be ready file the defense's intent to claim insanity at Riley's Friday status conference. When he asked McNeill where the defense is in preparing to do so, McNeill said, "We are still working on all the things that we need to do in that regard."

Abdoney scheduled Riley's next status conference for Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

