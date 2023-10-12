North Las Vegas boxing institution helping children focus on battles, heal through difficult days

TechCrunch

Kobie Fuller, whose day job is general partner at Upfront Ventures, thinks there may be a way to bring the blog into the modern age by taking advantage of the interactivity of generative AI. Fuller’s idea centers around taking the notion blog post and making it a confined micro topic that users could explore by interacting with a bot. “Through the power of AI, what we are now able to do is take a standard long form post and turn it into many different formats once we make the effort of constructing a sophisticated micro AI conversation that can adapt [to user queries],” Fuller told TechCrunch.