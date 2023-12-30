North Las Vegas development brings excitement to residents, businesses to former empty lots
Our Joe Moeller went to Centennial Parkway and Lamb in the northeast part of the Las Vegas valley, where folks are excited to see more businesses pop up.
Our Joe Moeller went to Centennial Parkway and Lamb in the northeast part of the Las Vegas valley, where folks are excited to see more businesses pop up.
Hey, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter recapping the week that was in tech. But then, an appeals court instituted a pause, allowing Apple to resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- at least temporarily.
More than 16,00 shoppers rave about these socks.
Our weekly analysis of the Biden economy looks back on 2023 to see what Biden needs to go his way in 2024.
Deals this week include Anker charging accessories, Apple AirTags, Hatch Restore 2 sleep machine and more.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
In a Sugar Bowl loaded with weapons, it'll be the big boys that'll decide the outcome.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This time around, we have Alex Wilhelm, Mary Ann Azevedo, Kirsten Korosec and Becca Szkutak — the people you heard the most on the podcast this year! Mary Ann expects venture to continue seeing fewer people involved, Alex wanted to talk about AI at the OS level, Becca had notes on media and Kirsten chimed in with some predictions on the future of self-driving cars.
Consider these life hacks an easy way to upgrade your 2024.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
This is our look back at who got nabbed or otherwise busted, featuring: why a Russian accused of ransomware burned his passport, which notorious malware gang reared its ugly head again and why one country's hackers targeted an unsuspecting phone maker. For a time, Joseph James O’Connor was one of the internet's most wanted hackers, not just by the feds investigating the breach, but for the curious public who watched his hack play out in real time. O’Connor was a member of the hacking group that broke into Twitter to abuse access to an internal admin tool they used to hijack high-profile Twitter accounts, including Apple, Joe Biden and Elon Musk (who went on to buy the site) to spread a crypto scam.
There are six teams vying for the last AFC wild-card spot.
Save over 60% on the moisture-proof, breathable and transparent space-savers 13,000+ shoppers swear by.
FirstCry, India’s biggest e-commerce platform for mother and baby products, is aiming to raise $218 million through the sale of new shares in its initial public offering, almost a third of the $700 million it had originally targeted. Brainbees Solutions, the parent firm of online baby product marketplace FirstCry, wrote in a draft prospectus filed with the local market regulator that some investors including SoftBank, NewQuest and TPG plan to sell some shares as part of the IPO. FirstCry said it hadn't set the price in its draft prospectus.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
From value setting to checking in with accountability partners, here’s how therapists approach goals in their own lives.
Time to say goodbye to your dull blades and ring in the new year with a snazzy new set. Yum-o!
Reviewing the 2024 Forester, which carries over unchanged. There's a new model coming next year.