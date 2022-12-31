North Las Vegas police arrest man wanted for August murder in Lacey

The Lacey Police Department announced Friday that a man who was wanted for the August murder of a Kenmore resident was arrested in North Las Vegas by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Arrest warrants for second-degree murder were issued earlier this month for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren, after police identified them as suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore in August.

On Aug. 30, Shay was found unconscious with injuries to his head in a parking lot behind a Lacey hotel. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

On Friday, Lacey police learned that Nicholas VanDuren was in North Las Vegas and called NLVPD to request an attempt to locate him.

NLVPD found a car with VanDuren and a woman inside. After a pursuit, VanDuren was arrested on the second-degree murder warrant.