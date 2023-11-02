North Las Vegas police arrest juvenile suspect in deadly shooting investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police have arrested a young boy following a deadly shooting that took place in September.

On Nov. 1, NLVPD homicide detectives took the suspect to the Clark County Juvenile Hall for the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The deadly shooting took place on the 20 block of Webb Avenue, near I-15 and West Owens Avenue on Sept. 16, shortly after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A medical team arrived at the scene moments later and pronounced the man dead.

North Las Vegas Police did not identify the suspect, only stating that he was a juvenile.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

No other information has been released.

