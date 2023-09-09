North Las Vegas Police arrest second suspect in May 29 homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department identified and arrested the second suspect of a homicide that occurred earlier this year.

On May 29 around 10:56 p.m., a homicide occurred in the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers found a 17-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside of an apartment building. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, police stated.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Hector Paramo-Cervantes, 19, as a suspect. He was arrested Aug. 15 and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Police identified Marco Monroy, 22, as the second suspect in this case and he was taken into custody on Sept. 8 by the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) at a residence in Las Vegas. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the Crime Stoppers website.

