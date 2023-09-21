North Las Vegas police investigate Saturday shooting that left man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

On Saturday around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7000 block of Crimson Shadow Street near Losee Road. When officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. North Las Vegas homicide detectives were notified that the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday evening.

North Las Vegas police have not released any additional details.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.