North Las Vegas police say trick-or-treaters shot, killed teen on Halloween night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police said a teen is dead after being shot by trick-or-treaters’ on Halloween night.

According to a release, North Las Vegas Police officers were called to the area of Shadow Oak and Spotted Pony drives at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Arriving officers found a 17-year-old who was shot. Medical personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary details show that a group of teenage boys, wearing ski masks, got out of a vehicle and approached two trick-or-treaters. One of the trick-or-treaters fired at the group, hitting and killing the victim.

The trick-or-treaters left the scene before police arrived. According to the NLVPD, the two are described as “juvenile males,” one wearing all black, a red backpack, and a black ski mask. The other was wearing a white “Scream” mask.

Both trick-or-treaters had what appeared to be a blinking light on their costume to make them more visible at night.

Detectives are asking anyone involved, as well as any witnesses, to come forward and speak with investigators.

Detectives also ask any residents in the area to come forward with any information about the trick-or-treaters, as it is believed there may be footage of the two on home security cameras.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

