North Las Vegas woman accused of strangling girlfriend, girlfriend’s mother to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas woman faces two open murder charges after she allegedly strangled both her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s mother to death, according to an arrest report.

North Las Vegas police arrested Rosemary Meza, 37, on September 19, after allegedly killing her 26-year-old girlfriend, Alyssa Valdovinos, and her mother, 58-year-old Norma Rios Valdovinos, records showed.

Rosemary Meza, 37, arrested in North Las Vegas (NLVPD)

On Sept. 19 around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman lying in the road not breathing in the area of Cartier Avenue and Magnet Street near Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found Norma in the road with “deep ligature marks on her neck.” The victim also had scratch marks on her arms and it “appeared that she had been attacked and defended herself,” the report said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Nearby surveillance footage, showed a vehicle stopping and then a person struggling to pull the victim out of the passenger side of the vehicle. The suspect then left the victim in the road and drove away, police said.

While at the hospital, officers were notified that dispatch received a call from a woman saying her mother had not been returning her phone calls, was not at her home, and missing.

While officers were at the hospital, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Alexander Road and North 5th Street. One of the drivers involved was Meza.

North Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of double homicide

While officers were waiting for detectives to arrive, Meza spontaneously said that she had killed her girlfriend and hurt her girlfriend’s mother earlier that day, the report said.

Officers also noticed smeared blood on the middle console armrest of Meza’s car and a shoelace.

Detectives then went to an apartment where they found Alyssa lying on the living room floor. Officers described her as blue, cold to the touch, with signs of lividity. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers then took Meza into custody. Meza told police that she picked up Norma from her place of work to talk. During the conversation, Norma started telling Meza things she did not like about her. Meza then strangled her in the parking lot with a shoelace, the report said.

Meza then drove to Alyssa’s home with Norma in the front seat. When she got to the home, she went inside and used the same shoelace to strangle Alyssa, police said.

Meza appeared in court on Thursday morning.

