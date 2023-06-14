North Linden man sentenced for fatally shooting driver leaving argument at market

A 21-year-old man is sentenced to prison for a fatal shooting last year in North Linden.

A 21-year-old man who shot and killed a man as he was driving away from a North Linden market last year has been sentenced to as many as 26½ years in prison.

Ayub Issack pleaded guilty Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in connection with the 2022 shooting death of 46-year-old William Hinson.

Issack also was sentenced Tuesday for his attempt to rob a person on Oct. 1, 2021.

Judge Mark Serrott sentenced Isaack to serve at least 21 years in prison. Serrott received a sentence of 11 to 16½ years for involuntary manslaughter, three years each for a firearm specification, having a weapon under disability and robbery, and one year for carrying a concealed weapon.

Around 11 p.m. on June 30, Issack and another man got into an altercation with Hinson in the parking lot outside of McGuffey Market at 1066 E. Hudson St., according to Columbus police homicide detectives.

Detectives said in court documents that as Hinson was driving away, Issack fired into Hinson's vehicle, striking him. Hinson crashed his vehicle a few minutes later into a utility pole on East Hudson Street. He was found dead inside the vehicle by responding officers.

Murder charges are pending against Shandale Brown, 24, of South Linden, whom detectives say was with Issack when Hinson was killed.

