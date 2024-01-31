North Little Rock mother gets son’s ashes returned to her after they were stolen

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock mother was heartbroken after a precious part of her family was taken away.

A robber broke into her home and stole a few things, but one of them is irreplaceable.

Moonyeen Hooper’s son passed away on Dec. 2. Ever since, his ashes have been in her home, in a spot designated for him, until the unthinkable happened.

“I don’t feel anything, I’m just completely empty,” Hooper said.

Wiping away tears, she longs for her son’s ashes knowing until recently they were only steps away.

“For me not to know where he is, is one of the hardest parts,” Hooper said.

Hooper’s son, Levi, was a special education teacher, photographer and New Orleans Saints fan. For almost two months his ashes sat on a shelf, designated for him.

“He was a good person, great teacher,” Hooper said.

When she came home on Jan.12, she found a door kicked in.



“And when I walked by the little shelf, I said the box is gone,” Hooper said.

Among other things stolen, the most irreplaceable item was taken.

“Someone may have thought it had money or jewelry in it,” Hooper said.



Now all that’s left are photographs he took, the record player he loved, and memories of them together.

On Tuesday, there was a sudden turn of events.

In a twist of fate, the ashes were found and returned to Hooper after Hannah Chambers Ashley with Smith Funeral Home received a call.

“It was a gentleman saying he had found an urn on his front porch,” Ashley said.

Inside the urn was an ID tag that led them to the place where Levi was cremated.

“He’s back,” Hopper said.

“You got your baby back,” Ashley said.

