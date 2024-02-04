North Little Rock neighborhood hit by string of car break-ins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thieves targeted one North Little Rock neighborhood breaking into cars in the early hours of Thursday.

Guy Lyons has lived in Levy neighborhood for several years, and it’s not his first experience with break ins.

“You feel violated you feel just weird knowing that there is some stranger pilfering through your personal items,” Lyons said.

Lyons caught two suspects on camera as they stopped by his home.

“On the footage I saw a car pulled up down the street behind a truck, two guys got out and just started casually walking down the street like they were shopping at target,” Lyons said.

At least five reports of theft were filed to the North Little Rock Police Department.

“Nothing was stolen out of our car this time,” Lyons said.

But that wasn’t the case for everyone. Dora Wallace also lives in the area, and had her car broken into as well.

“You just feel invaded, somebody is literally 100 feet away from you where you sleep,” Wallace said.

The thieves stealing her cash.

“They were just walking by checking door handles,” Wallace said.

The police reports say that a laptop, wallet, phones, and more items were all stolen.

Lyons said over the years this has happened before and they’ve learned what to do and what not to do.

“We don’t leave anything valuable in the car, we just let them go through it and move on their way,” Lyons said.

