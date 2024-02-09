North Little Rock police identify suspect in 2017 homicide investigation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation from 2017.

NLRPD officials said 37-year-old Marshadrick V. Waddy is wanted in connection with the death of 36-year-old Damian Mitchell.

Man Found Shot to Death on NLR Street Identified

On July 28, 2017, around 3:38 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Ira Street. When officers arrived, they said they found a person, later identified as Mitchell, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Waddy is facing multiple charges, including capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on Waddy’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department, detectives at 501-771-7149 or the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.