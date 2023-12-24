North Little Rock police searching for suspect in Waffle House robbery, shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock have released the name of a suspect they said is wanted in connection with the shooting of a Waffle House employee on Dec. 15.

Police said that Devontea Clay is said to be wanted for his involvement in the incident and is facing charges of aggravated robbery and battery 1st.

North Little Rock police asking for help in search for Friday Waffle House robbery, shooting suspect

During the incident at Waffle House on Camp Robinson Road, customers told police a man came into the restaurant with a handgun demanding money. While the robbery was taking place, he shot a woman.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clay are asked to contact Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.