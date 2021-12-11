North Macedonia finds 41 migrants in van, arrests driver

·1 min read

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia have discovered 41 migrants, including five children, in a routine police check on country's main highway and arrested the van's driver.

Police said in a statement Saturday that their patrol stopped the van in front of a toll station late Friday near the central town of Negotino. In all, 41 migrants from Cuba and India were discovered packed into the van.

Police arrested the 20-year-old van driver, a Serb citizen identified only by his initials as F.R.

The migrants were transferred to the main migrant shelter in southern border town of Gevgelija. They are believe to have entered North Macedonia illegally from Greece and will be deported back.

This is a second large group of migrants discovered in North Macedonia in the last six months.

The small Balkan country was once a main route for illegal migrants seeking to slip into wealthier countries in Europe. But with COVID-19 pandemic and strict border controls over the past year, Albania has now become more desired destination for migrants trying to slip in from Greece.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bloomington teen charged with plotting to kill 14 people connected to his conviction

    Police say 19-year-old Dongwook Ko created a hit list and offered his cellmate $20,000 to carry our torture and murder

  • Migrants pledge to press on after deadly accident rattles Mexico

    Some migrants advancing through Mexico vowed on Saturday to press onward towards the United States following a deadly accident in the south of the country that killed dozens of people, mostly from Guatemala. People spilled from the truck carrying an estimated 166 travelers after it crashed on a curve outside the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, causing one of the worst death tolls of migrants in Mexico during the past decade. The incident comes as the Mexican government tries to stem the number of migrants crossing the territory on their way north toward the U.S. border.

  • Omicron Brings New Round of Foreboding for British Businesses

    LONDON — On Thursday morning, a group of 50 called to cancel their holiday party booked for that evening at Luc’s Brasserie, a French restaurant in the financial district of Britain’s capital. That same morning, a group of 21 canceled their party too, also for Thursday night. The previous night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that stricter COVID measures were coming, and the impact was immediate for Darrin Jacobs, the owner of Luc’s. There had been a “multitude of cancellations,” he said

  • THE WHEEL OF TIME’s Hammed Animashaun on Loial Being the Most Chill

    We talk with The Wheel of Time’s Hammed Animashaun about Loial’s look, his very chill demeanor, and helping his new friends with a questionable task. The post THE WHEEL OF TIME’s Hammed Animashaun on Loial Being the Most Chill appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Jason Momoa Reveals 'That's a Wrap' on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in Hawaii

    The Aquaman sequel is slated for release on Dec. 16, 2022

  • Gov. DeSantis wants $8M to remove ‘unauthorized aliens’ from Florida, escalates Biden feud

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight with the Biden administration over immigration has led to a $1.6 million state-funded border mission in Texas, a lawsuit against the federal government and an executive order enlisting the state’s law enforcement agency to collect information on “potential illegal immigrants” relocated to Florida by the federal government.

  • Yuma mayor declares local emergency due to 'humanitarian and border crisis'

    The City of Yuma has seen one of the largest increases in migrant border crossings in the southwest.

  • 53 migrants dead, 54 injured in truck crash in south Mexico

    A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported. Luis Manuel Moreno, the head of the Chiapas state civil defense office, said about 21 of the injured had serious wounds and were taken to local hospitals. Video footage showed the dead and injured migrants jumbled into a pile inside the collapsed freight container, with some struggling to extract themselves from the weight of bodies piled atop them.

  • Survivors recall horror of Mexico truck crash that killed 55

    Survivors of the horrific truck crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants and injured more than a hundred recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the truck determined who lived and who died. “The ones who died were the ones who were up against the walls of the trailer,” said one young migrant from Guatemala, who was being treated for a broken arm at a local hospital. The migrant, who did not want to give his name because he did not have proper documents in Mexico, described a gruesome scene of screaming and blood in the moments after the truck crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge Thursday evening. “They fell on top of me, there were like two or three fellow migrants on top of me,” the youth said.

  • Return of the 'Remain in Mexico' asylum program revives Trump-era border policy

    Immigrant advocates see the "Migrant Protection Protocols" as another border enforcement tool; some migrants say they see opportunity.

  • Remain in Mexico program for migrants ‘places them in danger,’ say immigration advocates

    Immigration advocates and attorneys are voicing frustration with the Biden administration over its court-ordered reimplementation of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, saying the enforcement and expansion of a program the administration opposed in court show that the White House isn’t fighting it as aggressively as it might.

  • Guatemala seeks aid, smuggler crackdown after Mexico migrant deaths

    Guatemala urged the United States on Friday to invest in the country and elsewhere in Central America to boost development, and called for a crackdown on people-smuggling gangs after dozens of migrants died in a truck crash in Mexico. Officials from Guatemala and Mexico pledged to tackle international people-smuggling networks they blamed for Thursday's accident that killed 55 mostly Guatemalan migrants. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said a regional "action group" had been set up to fight human-smuggling networks and was backed by the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and the United States.

  • At least 53 migrants killed in tractor-trailer crash in southern Mexico

    Videos of the aftermath showed dozens of bodies strewn across a highway and dazed survivors receiving medical treatment.

  • DeSantis takes aim at federal immigration policies

    Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a series of proposals for the upcoming 2022 legislative session aimed at the border policies of President Joe Biden.

  • At least 54 dead, dozens injured in Mexico truck crash believed to be carrying Guatemalan migrants

    A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 54 people and injuring nearly five dozen others, authorities reported.

  • DeSantis rolls out proposals taking aim at federal immigration policies

    Gov. Ron DeSantis focused on national politics Friday as he rolled out a series of proposals for the upcoming 2022 legislative session aimed at the border policies of President Joe Biden.

  • Battered survivors tell of Mexico truck crash that killed 55

    Simply counting up the human cost of the horrifying truck crash that killed 55 migrants and injured over 100 is chilling, even for those who survived the disaster on a highway in southern Mexico. About 40 of the survivors were listed with “multiple contusions” at local hospitals late Friday, and they were the least injured. Nearly 20 others had fractured bones, often their arms and wrists, suggesting they tried to break the force of the impact when the semi-trailer packed with smuggled migrants tipped over and smashed into a pedestrian bridge. Enmanuel Ramón Hernández was one of the local residents who rushed to help after the crash.

  • Is the American Dream fading in the West?

    Today, opportunities in the West are harder to come by.

  • 53 die in horror crash of truck smuggling migrants in Mexico

    Mexican rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a Dante-esque scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge Mexico