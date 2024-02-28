North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO

Talat Xhaferi, Prime Minister of North Macedonia, has signed a joint declaration of support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The leaders signed the declaration on the sidelines of the Ukraine-South-East Europe summit in Tirana, Albania, on 28 February.

The declaration establishes North Macedonia's support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and the invitation of our state to join NATO "when the conditions are met."

The parties also confirmed their mutual support in the negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and North Macedonia to the European Union.

In addition, the document condemns Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine and war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, North Macedonia's participation in the Ukrainian Peace Formula and its interest in the future reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Talat Xhafer also discussed bilateral relations and expressed a desire to develop them, particularly in defence and security.

Background:

Similar declarations of support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO were actively concluded last year on the eve of the Alliance's summit in Vilnius; they were joined by more than two dozen states that are members of NATO.

In Tirana on 28 February, Zelenskyy took part in the Ukraine-South East Europe summit, during which he met with the leaders of Albania and Montenegro, Croatia, Moldova and Serbia.

