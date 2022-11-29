North Mankato Casey's hit with smash and grab burglary

Nov. 28—NORTH MANKATO — Police are investigating a smash and grab burglary at a North Mankato convenience store.

Sunday at 2:15 a.m. police responded to an alarm at the Casey's on Lookout Drive.

They discovered a shattered front door but found no one inside. It was determined that several cartons of cigarettes were taken.

Police are reviewing surveillance tapes and other evidence at the scene. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and ski mask and used a hammer to break the door.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 625-7883.