North Mankato FedEx employee accused of theft

Nov. 12—NORTH MANKATO — An employee of a FedEx shipping center in North Mankato is accused of stealing a customer's valuable signed sports card.

Trisha Lynn Westphal, 33, of Winnebago, was charged with felony theft Friday in Nicollet County District Court.

The seller of a $5,000 Kyler Murray autographed card reported he sent it via FedEx this summer and an empty package was delivered to the buyer, according to a court complaint.

The card was found for sale at a sports card retailer in the Twin Cities. A North Mankato police officer tracked down the man who sold it to the store and that man said he got the card from Westphal.

Westphal reportedly gave conflicting stories about how she obtained the card, including that someone gave it to her, that she found it in a gas station parking lot, and lastly claiming she found it in the FedEx lobby.