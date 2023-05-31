North Mankato man accused of gun threat while impersonating police

May 31—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man reportedly made a gun threat toward another man Saturday while appearing to impersonate police.

Corey L. Spiess, 26, faces potential charges for threats of violence, assault on a police officer, obstruction of the legal process, narcotics possession and impersonating a police officer in Nicollet County District Court, according to a press release from the North Mankato Police Department.

The man told police the incident occurred on the 700 block of Belgrade Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. He accused Spiess of pointing a firearm at him and flashing red/blue lights from a vehicle.

Police found Spiess in the vehicle. Spiess exited it, according to police, and refused to listen to commands, leading police to taser him.

Spiess reportedly kicked an officer while police were subduing him. Police took him to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato's hospital after he hit his head on the ground, then took him to Nicollet County's jail.

The vehicle had a replica firearm, suspected methamphetamine, a red/blue light bar and toy badge inside, according to the release.

