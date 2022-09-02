North Mankato man accused of making threats with knife

Sep. 2—ST. PETER — A North Mankato man allegedly threatened a woman with a knife, according to recent charges in Nicollet County District Court.

Trevor James Skramstad, 23, was charged with a felony for violent threats, a misdemeanor for intending to cause fear of bodily harm and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct Monday.

A criminal complaint states Skramstad held the knife to the woman's stomach on Aug. 27 in North Mankato while demanding she hand over a piece of paper. When police arrived, he reportedly took the knife out of his pocket and threw it to the ground.

The woman told police she feared Skramstad was going to hurt her. A man at one point put himself in between the woman and Skramstad, allowing her to leave the room, according to the complaint.

