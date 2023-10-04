North Mankato man accused of meth sales

Oct. 4—ST. PETER — A failed drug test led to a North Mankato man being accused of selling methamphetamine, according to recently filed charges against him.

Michiel Jerome Killinworth, 58, was charged with three felonies for first-degree drug sales and four felonies for drug possession in Nicollet County District Court.

The complaint states a probation officer went to Killinworth's residence Sept. 26 after a failed drug test and reported seeing a bag containing a crystal-like substance in plain view. Killinworth reportedly admitted the substance, which weighed about a pound, was meth.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and an investigator with the North Mankato Police Department then used a search warrant on the residence and located 591.6 grams of meth in a briefcase, according to the complaint. The amount as well as the presence of scales and baggies reportedly indicated he was selling meth rather than using it all for personal use.

The complaint lists previous convictions against Killinworth including drug sales in Blue Earth County in 2020 and possession charges in 2018. He was still on probation at the time of his recent charges.

