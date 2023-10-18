North Mankato man accused of sexual assault

Oct. 18—MANKATO — A North Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Blue Earth County, according to recently filed charges.

Silas Xaviar Nunn, 20, was charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Oct. 11 in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a girl younger than 14 years old told Mankato police that Nunn showed up to her residence and sexually assaulted her. The incident date range on the charge is listed as between Sept. 15, 2021, to Aug. 1, 2023.

A detective reportedly met with Nunn on Oct. 9 and reported him saying he had sexual relations with the girl at least once, according to the complaint.

