North Mankato man accused of threats with revolver

Apr. 1—The Free Press

ST. PETER — A North Mankato man allegedly pulled a revolver out in January and threatened to shoot someone between the eyes, according to criminal charges filed Thursday.

Steven Clarence Johnson, 75, faces two felonies for assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence, plus three additional misdemeanors related to the allegations in Nicollet County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a man was over at a woman's house in North Mankato on Jan. 16 when Johnson knocked on the door. The woman told police Johnson had given her a credit card to purchase a few things earlier, then became angry when he saw how much they cost and saw the man was over at her house.

She alleged Johnson appeared to be intoxicated and began shouting, waving the revolver and holding the gun against her facial area. The man heard loud voices outside and reported seeing Johnson pointing the revolver at her neck before turning it toward him and saying he was going to shoot him between the eyes, according to the complaint.

After the man reportedly pushed the revolver away from his face, Johnson fell down and the two went inside and locked the door.

On Jan. 26, the man was over at the woman's residence again and Johnson reportedly came over appearing intoxicated and again became angry at the man being there. They accused Johnson of pointing the revolver at the man again and threatening to shoot him between the eyes if he didn't leave.

Johnson went back home afterward, according to the complaint, but proceeded to message the woman that he was going to shoot the man. When asked about the incidents by a North Mankato police officer, Johnson allegedly denied pointing a gun at anyone but stated, "Back in the Vietnam War, they killed people by shooting them between the eyes."

A voicemail obtained by law enforcement reportedly documented similar threats by Johnson against the man.

The officer contacted Johnson a second time during the investigation, leading to Johnson reportedly saying he was trying to protect the woman from men like the man. He allegedly admitted he used the gun to scare the man.

