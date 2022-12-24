North Mankato man accused of violent threats toward family

Dec. 23—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was charged Friday after being accused of grabbing a knife and threatening family members.

Corey Timothy Hughes, 37, faces two felonies for violent threats, three misdemeanors for domestic assault, three misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for damage to property in Nicollet County District Court.

Police say they responded to a report of an argument that escalated into Hughes grabbing a knife on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint. Hughes reportedly denied the disagreement involved a knife, and a family member told police it was OK if Hughes remained at the residence.

About an hour later, police say they received another call from the residence. Another family member told police that Hughes hit her in the chest on her back brace and also broke spindles on an upstairs railing.

Police reported Hughes had a blood-alcohol contest of .27 after the second incident.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola