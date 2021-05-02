North Mankato man again faces charges for junk yard, driving infractions

Tim Krohn, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·2 min read

May 2—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man whose ongoing yard sales on Belgrade Avenue in 2014 prompted legal action and ordinance changes by the city has been charged again, this time for failing to remove an assortment of snowblowers, bicycles, lawn mowers and other equipment from his front yard.

Brian Mechler, 63, also has racked up six citations since November for driving after cancellation and failure to show proof of insurance. He was cited in Nicollet, Le Sueur, Scott and Rice counties.

Those charges are misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors. The city charges of illegal storage are misdemeanors.

In November, Mechler was stopped in Scott County and cited for driving after cancellation and no proof of insurance. He was cited for the same offenses in December, March and April in Nicollet and Rice counties. Mechler was cited again in Le Sueur County last month.

The city recently filed charges for incidents at Mechler's home at 303 Belgrade Ave.

Police Chief Ross Gullickson went to the home on March 23 and observed several items in the front yard. "(It) appeared that the homeowner may have intended to attempt to sell a number of these items. That is not allowed under the zoning code of North Mankato," the complaint says.

Gullickson advised Mechler he needed to clean up the yard. Mechler did not do so and instead added more items.

On March 30 city crews went in and cleaned up the property. They found a hot tub in front of the garage that was filled with garbage.

Under a previous court settlement agreement, the city has a standing court order allowing it to clean up Mechler's property if code violations are observed.

All the charges against Mechler are pending in the courts.

Messages were left with his public defender seeking comment.

The city clashed with Mechler in court and at council meeting for months in 2014 over a large ongoing garage sale he was holding on his front yard, which is next to Spinners Bar & Grill.

But Mechler faced much more serious trouble that year when he made a call to police reporting a bomb threat along the Mankato Marathon route.

In 2015 prosecutors in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties arrived at a plea deal with Mechler on a variety of charges.

Citing Mechler's compliance with mental health and supervised release requirements, both his attorney and a prosecutors agreed that a stayed sentence for making the bomb threat and for other crimes was a fair resolution.

Recommended Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • ‘She has touched and shaken the world’: Ma’ Khia Bryant is given posthumous diploma at funeral

    Teenager shot four times by officer on same day Derek Chauvin convicted over George Floyd killing

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • NASCAR’s Kyle Busch unwraps birthday present with trucks victory at Kansas Speedway

    Here’s how it went down at the Saturday night warmup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

  • Don't trust caller ID on phones, says Ofcom

    The service should not be used as a means of verifying identity in the battle against fraud, Ofcom says.

  • OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Tuscany, Italy

    Courtesy VRBOPodere La Specola, Tuscany, Italy (Vrbo): The Roaring Twenties are back, baby! Or so we are all desperately hoping. Summer 2021 is the time to trade in your flapper-girl fringe and coupe of champagne for a mask with fringe and vaccination records… and a coupe of champagne (not everything has to change in 100 years). And then (safely) book a trip somewhere fabulous. For those whose tastes lean towards da Vinci, this is a Tuscan getaway that will have you bringing out the oil paints and doing your best impression of Mona Lisa. Courtesy VRBO Let’s talk about the most important feature first: the grounds. After a year of being cooped up, it’s time to throw open the doors and permanently declare your life al fresco. This expansive yard is complete with a large pool, a hydromassage tub, plenty of space to lounge, and views that will have you clicking that camera nonstop. Courtesy VRBO Podere La Specola has plenty of that rustic Italian appeal. But don’t let the weathered stone or antique vibes fool you. This is an old-school villa. Read: large and fit for an extended family. Or, in this case, your 17 closest vaccinated friends. Courtesy VRBO If you get tired of your immediate surroundings (unimaginable, I know), you can get those steps in while you wander a little farther afield. The property is surrounded by everything on the quintessential Tuscan countryside checklist: olive groves, rolling green hills, and a bucolic forest. Courtesy VRBO Can’t imagine leaving? No problem. While the on-site owners (don’t worry, they live in their own private space on the property) might object to you permanently moving in, there is a 5-14 night minimum, which means you have a great excuse to plan a nice long vacation. Sorry, boss, it’s mandatory. Courtesy VRBO “La Specola” means “observatory” in Italian, a nod to one of the home’s former residents. Among his many renaissance-man accolades, Marsilio Ficino was an astrologer and a teacher of the Medicis. Don’t forget the recommended bedtime story after a night gazing at the stars: “Good Night, Barbera.” Courtesy VRBO This property is made up of a main house and two annexes. While each has its own set of living areas and bedrooms, the main house is where the communal areas for eating, drinking, and catching up on all the year’s craziest events are. Courtesy VRBO The second most important feature of this (and any) holiday home: the option to add on an in-home chef. Homemade pizza and authentic bolognese, anyone? Courtesy VRBO Who needs to eat in the finest establishments to be found in Florence or Rome—or the nearby village of Figline Valdarno—when you have this dining setup in your very own (temp) home. Courtesy VRBO In America, a home filled and furnished with antiques might be considered something of a poseur. In Tuscany, it’s an authentic expression of being hundreds of years old. Those copper pots? Brand new at time of purchase. Courtesy VRBO Some old houses skimp on the bathrooms—indoor plumbing took awhile to catch on, after all—but not here, where your crew of 18 has 10.5 baths to enjoy. Courtesy VRBO Like all quality, centuries-old villas, this country home can sleep generations of family members in the nine bedrooms. Or, if you’re one of those unfortunate souls who has been living that family life during a long, hard quarantine, it can sleep up to 18 of your best friends. Courtesy VRBO It’s impossible to believe you could ever want more than this little forkful of paradise—more than two social plans in a week has many of us running for solitude these days. But if you want to stretch your legs outside of the beautiful grounds of Podere La Specola, Florence is just a short drive away, as is the famed outlet shopping center known as The Mall. Courtesy VRBO The bedding may be thoroughly modern, but the wall art gives you a little taste of the local Renaissance flair. Courtesy VRBO To truly embrace the revival of the Roaring Twenties, we should be thinking in multiples: vacations, parties, massages. But planning out your travel and spa schedule can be so stressful. You should probably book a trip to Tuscany and get to work on your calendar while relaxing near an olive grove. Bottoms up!Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James for tweet ‘inciting violence’ after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

    ‘That officer saved a life and he’s a hero’, LAPD detective says

  • NASCAR’s Kyle Busch unwraps birthday present with trucks victory at Kansas Speedway

    Here’s how it went down at the Saturday night warmup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

  • Islanders beat Rangers 3-0 to clinch playoff spot

    Anthony Beauvillier scored twice and Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight year. Mathew Barzal added a breakaway goal and Josh Bailey had three assists to help the Islanders beat the Rangers for the sixth time in eight meetings this season, including the last three by a combined 13-1 margin. A smattering of fans at Nassau Coliseum chanted "we want playoffs” as the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard clock above center ice.

  • Fuel tankers catch fire, at least 10 hurt in Afghan capital

    A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. It wasn’t immediately known if the fire was accidental or intentional coming on the official start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops, ending America’s longest war. The Interior Ministry said Sunday the incident is under investigation.

  • Police fired 24 shots at a handcuffed man. Why didn't they turn on their body cameras?

    The case of Ariane McCree illustrates the patchwork nature of police body camera policies around the country.

  • Caitlyn Jenner says transgender girls shouldn't get to participate on girls' sports teams because it 'just isn't fair'

    "This is a question of fairness," said Caitlyn Jenner, who in 1976 won gold at the Olympics. Trans advocates say these bills are harmful and useless.

  • Line of Duty: Five unanswered questions for the series six finale

    Ahead of the series six finale, these key questions definately need more than "no comment".

  • Body of reigning Mrs. Dallas pageant queen was found in lake, medical examiner reports

    The body of Lashun Massey, 38, was identified Saturday.

  • Princess Charlotte takes after her father in new photo for sixth birthday

    Princess Charlotte shows a striking resemblance to her father, the Duke of Cambridge, in a new photograph released for her sixth birthday. The portrait was taken in Norfolk this weekend by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. A keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society, the Duchesses pictures have regularly been released to mark her children's birthdays. Known for her mischievous showboating and face pulling in official photos, the latest picture is quite the contrast with Charlotte smiling politely at the camera. Perhaps she has begun to display some of the calmer, more reflective manner of her father, Prince William, to whom she has begun to bear a striking resemblance - though the long flowing tresses are clearly all her mother’s. The Cambridges did not share the photograph on their social media channels, as is usual practice on their children's birthdays, because the family are joining the sports boycott of social media platforms in protest of racism and abuse.

  • Aidy Bryant says a doctor suggested she get gastric bypass surgery after assuming she wanted to lose weight

    "There's an assumption that if you're fat, you've given up on yourself. And it's like, I exercise all the time," Aidy Bryant told The Washington Post.

  • George W. Bush says the Republican Party has a shot at future elections if it curbs its 'white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism'

    Former President George W. Bush said Republicans are "not going to win anything" if they only stand for exclusivity.

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, actress Shailene Woodley arrive at Kentucky Derby

    Former University of Kentucky star Randall Cobb was part of their crew.