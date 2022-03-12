North Mankato man allegedly made knife, gun threats

Mar. 12—The Free Press

ST. PETER — A North Mankato man allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and gun this week, leading to felony charges being filed against him Thursday.

Daniel Lee Baker Jr., 53, faces two felonies for assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence and one misdemeanor for domestic assault in Nicollet County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Baker and a woman were arguing in the kitchen of their residence when he came toward her with a knife. The woman told police she was scared, but didn't want to show it, and reportedly told Baker "go ahead, try it, I'll put you in jail."

Baker allegedly responded with "I got a pistol, so I could end all of you."

The next morning, another person who lives at the residence found out what happened and confronted Baker. The two reportedly started fighting before Baker escaped to a bedroom and announced he'd report an assault to police.

Baker accused the woman of lying when police spoke with her. He later told police he had been assaulted that morning but didn't want to file charges.

The previous night's incident, he added, started when he was cutting food with a knife. She was reportedly "smarting off" to him and yelling when he turned toward her holding the knife pointed at the ground.

He allegedly admitted it was "probably not the smartest thing to be saying" while holding the knife, according to the complaint. He allegedly confirmed he owned a pistol, which an officer found in his bedroom with a loaded magazine but an empty chamber.

The person who fought Baker in the morning told police he confronted him after learning Baker threatened the woman with the knife. Another person who lived at the residence told police she witnessed Baker waving the knife toward the woman before making the threat about a pistol, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola