North Mankato man arrested after low-speed pursuit in Mankato

Dec. 13—MANKATO — A North Mankato man was arrested by Mankato police Tuesday morning after reports of erratic driving and a low-speed chase.

The driver, Chadwick John Larson, 53, was arrested.

Mankato Public Safety responded to multiple driving complaints about the same vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. The vehicle, a white four-door SUV, was located in the Sibley Park area.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver led them on a low-speed pursuit of about 20 mph for about 4 1/2 miles in the areas of Sibley Park, Carney Avenue and Moreland Avenue, a city news release said.

Stop sticks were deployed at Rose Street and Carney Avenue and the vehicle continued on until it stopped in the 1300 block of South Riverfront Drive.

Charges against Larson being requested by police are fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and fifth-degree assault.