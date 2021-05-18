North Mankato man charged with assaulting boy

May 18—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man is accused of assaulting a boy and choking him unconscious.

Joseph Nyakundi Nyakebaka, 47, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child Monday in Nicollet County District Court.

A 17-year-old boy who knows Nyakebaka said he grabbed him by the neck and the wrist and pushed him against a wall. The boy said he fainted and Nyakebaka next grabbed a belt and hit him on the head, arm and leg, according to a court complaint. Nyakebaka then reportedly tried to shave the boy's head with a hair clipper but the boy got away.

Nyakebaka denied he assaulted the boy.