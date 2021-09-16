North Mankato man charged with felony child abuse

Sep. 16—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man allegedly physically abused two children. One child twice needed medical care for finger and knee injuries.

Asim Ibrahim Mohamed, 59, was charged with felonies for assault, stalking and malicious punishment of a child Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.

Mohamed assaulted a boy he knows multiple times last year and this year, the charges allege.

Last September Mohamed allegedly twisted one of the boy's fingers until it cracked. The boy was treated for a "traumatic rupture," medical records said. The boy said Mohamed threatened to break all of his fingers if he told how it happened.

In January, Mohamed allegedly kicked the boy twice in the leg. The boy fell to the floor and Mohamed reportedly threatened to whip him with a belt if he did not get up.

In February, Mohamed allegedly repeatedly kicked the boy in the knee and hit him with a belt. The boy was treated at a clinic for knee pain and had a scar on his hand that he said is from the belt buckle.

A woman told police she was hit on the back with the belt while trying to protect the boy.

Another boy told police Mohamed locks him in a room and hits his legs with a belt or a charging cord. One time his shins bled, the child said.