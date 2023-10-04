North Mankato man charged with sexual misconduct
Oct. 4—MANKATO — A North Mankato man is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Jazeil Tavares Martinez Harris, 20, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The charges allege he had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 21 in Mankato. A police officer said Harris admitted to it and acknowledged she was "probably 15."
Police found Harris while responding to an unrelated disturbance in Mankato.
Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola