North Mankato man charged with sexual misconduct

Oct. 4—MANKATO — A North Mankato man is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Jazeil Tavares Martinez Harris, 20, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The charges allege he had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 21 in Mankato. A police officer said Harris admitted to it and acknowledged she was "probably 15."

Police found Harris while responding to an unrelated disturbance in Mankato.

