North Mankato man faces sexual conduct with minor, child porn charges

Feb. 5—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man faces 10 felony charges for alleged sexual conduct with a minor, using a minor in pornographic work and possession of child pornography.

Daniel Eric Ogle Jr., 25, was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the data storage company Dropbox alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tipline to videos transferred to a Dropbox account on April 29, 2021. The account, which investigators reportedly traced to Ogle, allegedly transferred 67 videos that Dropbox flagged as "prepubescent/prepubescent minors engaged in a sex act or lascivious exhibition."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later received a cyber tip from Dropbox and contacted an investigator with the North Mankato Police Department on Dec. 28. The investigator reviewed the material in early January and got a search warrant for Ogle's residence.

During a search Wednesday, officers recovered a cellphone. Ogle reportedly told an investigator he'd received thousands of images from someone two years ago and discovered some of the images he downloaded on Dropbox contained adult and "underaged people" pornography.

He admitted to watching some of the videos before deleting Dropbox, according to the complaint. The complaint states he then said he downloaded Dropbox again five or six months later and tried to delete the child porn, but his account was deactivated the following day.

A detective reviewed the cellphone and discovered images dated Dec. 31 allegedly showing sexual contact between Ogle and a boy. The boy in the complaint was younger than 14.

After the child was identified, officers arrested Ogle, who reportedly refused to answer further questions. He and his father reportedly earlier called the investigator after the phone was seized, with Ogle saying someone found an image of the boy on the boy's tablet in summer 2021.

He asserted the photo had been taken by the boy himself. He also denied ever taking images of the boy naked.

Investigators interviewed the boy and he reportedly "did not discuss any pictures taken of him or that he had been touched." The boy stated that Ogle is always mean and angry and "could hurt him, but then changed his answer," according to the complaint.

