North Mankato man gets prison for using minor in pornographic images

Apr. 5—ST. PETER — A North Mankato man received a prison sentence Wednesday for using a minor in pornographic images.

Daniel Eric Ogle Jr., 26, was convicted in Nicollet County District Court on the felony charge involving a minor younger than 14 years old, plus two more felonies for possessing child porn. He had seven more felonies dismissed — two for criminal sexual misconduct with a minor, one additional charge for usage of a minor in pornographic work, and four additional child porn possession charges.

Ogle will serve at least two-thirds of a 7 1/2 -year sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, minus 47 days of time already served, according to court records.

He was initially charged in February 2022 after data storage company Dropbox alerted a cyber tipline to an account transferring child porn in 2021. Investigators traced the account back to Ogle, according to a criminal complaint.

After using a search warrant to seize Ogle's cellphone, investigators reported finding sexual images of Ogle and a boy taken on Dec. 31, the criminal complaint states. The Dropbox account, meanwhile, transferred dozens of videos depicting child porn.

Police said Ogle admitted to watching some of the videos before deleting Dropbox, reactivating it months later to delete the videos, then finding out his account had been deactivated. He reportedly denied taking images of the boy in one of his interviews with police.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola