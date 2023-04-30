North Mankato man pleading guilty in Dodge County sexual misconduct case

Apr. 30—By Brian Arola

MANTORVILLE — A man formerly of North Mankato is pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor in Dodge County.

Nicholas Daniel Larson, 42, entered a guilty plea on the felony first-degree charge in Dodge County District Court on Wednesday after being charged in December.

Larson's plea indicates he will receive a more than 15-year sentence in prison, according to court documents, of which he'd serve a minimum of about 10 years in custody followed by conditional release for 10 years.

A criminal complaint states a girl, 15, who was known to Larson, told police in December that he sexually abused her when she was 6 years old until she was 12 years old.

She reported he'd tie her up and whip her with a rope during the sexual assaults. The last such assault occurred in 2017.

Larson was accused of recording the sexual assaults and showing the girl pornographic images.

Along with the felony charge, he also pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor sexual misconduct charge Wednesday. The charge stems from a girl reporting Larson tried to take her clothes off during a sleepover in 2016.

Larson lived outside of Minnesota from November 2017 to June 2022, according to court records.

His one-year jail sentence related to the gross misdemeanor charge will be served at the same time as his prison term.

