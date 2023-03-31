New North Mankato officer arrested for DWI, resigns

Mar. 31—NORTH MANKATO — Recently hired North Mankato police officer Jesse Gunderson was arrested by Mankato police and faces a DWI charge.

Gunderson was booked into the Blue Earth County jail for driving while impaired.

North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said in an email that his department was made aware of Gunderson's arrest and formal charging of second-degree DWI occurring Tuesday in Mankato.

"Officer Gunderson has resigned his position with the North Mankato Police Department effective immediately. He had been with our agency for one month.

"We have high expectations and standards for our officers and that standard will not lower," Gullickson said.