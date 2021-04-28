North Mankato police investigating possible attempted child luring

Apr. 28—NORTH MANKATO — Police are investigating a report of two masked men who offered two children candy and told them to get into their truck.

Two 9-year-olds told police they were approached by two men in a truck around 7 p.m. Tuesday while they were playing in the area of Monroe and Bridges elementary schools, according to a North Mankato Police Department news release.

The men reportedly were wearing ski masks, said they had candy and told the children to get into the vehicle.

The children said the truck might have followed them as they rode their bicycles home to tell their parents.

Police officers searched the area but did not find suspects.

The children described the pickup as a red GMC with no topper and rust along the wheel wells. They said the men were white and appeared to be around 30-40 years old.

Police Chief Ross Gullickson applauded the children's actions.

"These two kids did exactly what they were supposed to do," he said in a statement. "These types of situations are very rare, and kids may not always remember or know what to do. We would encourage parents to remind their children of what to do should an unknown person or vehicle approach them."

Anyone who might have information about the incident is asked to call Lt. Nicole Adams at 507-625-7883.