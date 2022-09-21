North Mankato warns of phone scam

Sep. 21—NORTH MANKATO — Police are investigating a scam complaint in which a resident received a telephone call from someone claiming to be Lt. Shawn Morgan with the North Mankato Police Department.

The caller urged the person to call back for "an urgent legal matter." The person suspected the call was a scam and phoned the police who confirmed that Morgan was not trying to contact this person.

"Scammers can be very convincing. In this case the phone numbers used were "spoofed" and appeared to be coming from the Nicollet Co. Sheriff's Office and a voicemail recording was set up claiming to be the North Mankato police," Chief of Police Ross Gullickson said in a press released.

"If you ever receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement entity, and through the course of conversation tells you that you are in trouble and then demands money, gift cards, or some other type of monetary instrument, it is a scam. Scammers will use the threat of legal trouble to coerce victims."