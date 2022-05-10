North Mankato woman accused of breaking apartment, car windows

May 10—MANKATO — A North Mankato woman faces burglary, property damage and child endangerment charges after an incident Friday in Mankato.

Alante Shyanne Harris, 23, was charged with two felonies, one gross misdemeanor and one misdemeanor Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Police officers responded to a call at a Mankato apartment Friday afternoon to find Harris trying to get in through a window saying "I gotta beat this (expletive)," according to a criminal complaint. When they told her to get out of the window, she reportedly said it was a "family matter."

The window had been shattered and blinds appeared to be ripped out. A woman who lived in the apartment said she was related to Harris and was scared.

The woman then heard loud banging sounds outside and reportedly went out to see Harris shattering her car windows with a large piece of wood. Other people at the scene told police they saw Harris beat on the car and break the apartment window with the piece of wood while two children were nearby.

An officer spoke to the children, who are both younger than 8 years old. One of the children reportedly had blood on a sweatshirt and a cut on a hand caused by broken glass, according to the complaint.

