North Mankato woman charged with child endangerment

May 11—The Free Press

ST. PETER — A North Mankato woman faces child endangerment and other charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in the car Friday.

Hailey Rose Schauer 20, was charged with two gross misdemeanors for child endangerment and DWI with a child in the vehicle and five misdemeanors for DWI, obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct, underage drinking and driving and underage liquor consumption in Nicollet County District Court.

Police received a report of a possible drunk driver with a young child in the car Friday. An officer arrived at an apartment complex and reported finding Schauer's vehicle still had its lights on and the hood was warm to the touch, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer reportedly found Schauer inside banging on a door and demanding to be let inside. A child was laying next to the door, according to the complaint.

Schauer allegedly told the officer she there to get her things from an ex's apartment. The officer stated she smelled like alcohol, had watery, bloodshot eyes and was slurring her speech.

While being detained, she reportedly tried to push past the officer, refused field sobriety tests once at the squad car outside, and tried to walk away.

One person told police that Schauer had consumed about a fourth of a small bottle of rum before driving. Another person reported seeing her drive the car and called in because they were concerned for the child's safety.

Schauer again refused any testing and allegedly refused to set the child in a car seat or hand the child over to other guardians, according to the complaint.

She reportedly continued to resist arrest, on two occasions slipping her handcuffs from behind her back to in front of her to try pull her hands through the cuffs. Paramedics were called in to bring her to the hospital, with police stating they had to control her handcuffs so she wouldn't strike anyone.

Police used a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from Schauer for testing.

