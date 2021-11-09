North Marion County store clerk thwarts theft by putting robbery suspect in sleeper hold

A Citra man went to his local Circle K on Sunday to get beer. But he was told that his debit/credit card had been rejected.

At that point, Marion County sheriff's deputies were later told, the man went outside, got a screwdriver, returned and, brandishing the tool as a weapon, tried to steal money from the cash register.

Instead, the 49-year-old man was subdued with a sleeper hold by an employee and others detained him until deputies arrived and made an arrest.

The robbery attempt happened at the Circle K at 17980 N. U.S. 441, Reddick.

The suspect, whose name is withheld, told the clerk: "Please don't make me hurt you," according to the report.

"I don't know what the (expletive) I was thinking," the suspect later told the deputy, according to the report.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was still being held in lieu of $7,000 bail at the Marion County Jail.

