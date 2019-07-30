Is North Media (CPH:NORTHM) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies North Media A/S (CPH:NORTHM) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is North Media's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that North Media had debt of ø129.9m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ø145.2m over a year. However, it does have ø403.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ø273.9m.

How Strong Is North Media's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that North Media had liabilities of ø191.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of ø142.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ø403.8m and ø80.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has ø151.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that North Media is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that North Media has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that North Media grew its EBIT by 223% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since North Media will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While North Media has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last two years, North Media generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 82% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case North Media has ø274m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of ø100m, being 82% of its EBIT. The bottom line is that we do not find North Media's debt levels at all concerning. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check North Media's dividend history, without delay!