North Memphis shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Saturday night, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Olympic Street at 9:52 p.m., where they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.