North Miami Beach police chief suspended during state investigation. What to know

North Miami Beach’s city manager has suspended Police Chief Harvette S. Smith pending the resolution of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“After being informed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) that they had opened an investigation into Chief Smith, I followed best practices by placing her on paid administrative leave,” City Manager Mario A. Diaz said Thursday afternoon in a statement.

He did not disclose the nature of the inquiry.

“The FDLE investigation is not related to any North Miami Beach Police Department matter,” Diaz said. “The city respects the investigative process and will not have any further comment until FDLE has made a determination of the facts.”

The FDLE didn’t respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment.

Deputy Chief Nelson Camacho is the acting police chief in charge of leading the agency of over 100 officers and support staff, Diaz said.

“I am confident Acting Chief Camacho and the members of our police department will continue to uphold the highest standards while keeping our community safe,” Diaz said.

Smith began her career in law enforcement as a clerk typist with the North Miami Beach Police Department in 1990, according to the city. She became the first Black woman to be promoted to her current position on July 7, 2022.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.