North Miami Beach Publix closed for hours after someone was stabbed inside, police say

Police swarmed a North Miami Beach Publix Tuesday afternoon after someone was stabbed inside.

The incident happened at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the grocery store located at 14641 Biscayne Blvd.

According to police, the suspected stabber — who was not identified by police — took off from the store but was quickly taken into custody.

@myNMBPolice Is currently on the scene of a stabbing that occurred at 14641 Biscayne Blvd (Publix). The subject fled the scene however NMBPD officers quickly apprehended the suspect. The victim is currently being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Nothing further. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 1, 2021

The victim, who was also not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported that the store was closed for about three hours. Video showed police tape blocking the entrance.